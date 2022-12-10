AFC Notes: Bills, Jaguars, Patriots

Bills

Bills’ rookie RB James Cook is hopeful to continue earning more playing time after recording 105 total yards in Week 13 but is focused on taking advantage of his opportunities going forward.

“Felt good, and every time my number’s called I just try to make a play for my team,” Cook said, via Sal Maiorana of the Rochester Democratic & Chronicle. “I hope (playing time will increase) but if it don’t, every opportunity I get I’m gonna just keep making it better and taking advantage of it.”

Bills OC Ken Dorsey said that they didn’t initially plan for Cook to have a heavy workload against the Patriots but the flow of the game led to him getting more action.

“You set your plan up going into the week and then it’s just kind of the way the game flows and the way things unfolded,” Dorsey said.

Dorsey added that Cook is progressively getting “more comfortable” in their offense and has done a great job receiving out of the backfield.

“I think just every week you see him continually get more and more comfortable,” Dorsey said. “I think he did a great job catching balls out of the backfield, getting north and south and creating opportunities for (receiving yards after catch) just by being available and by quick turning and getting north. He’s been able to do a lot of different things for us that complete backs need to do in this league. He’s continued to grow if you just kind of see that as the year goes on.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said he is optimistic that S Andre Cisco (shoulder) will be available for Week 14 and thinks his injury had a “domino effect” on their defense.

“I’m optimistic that he’ll go [against the Tennessee Titans],” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire. “It did move some things around last week. It took Andrew [Wingard] and it took DT, Daniel Thomas, playing defense a little bit more, taking away from special teams, so it’s sort of that domino effect on your football team, and it affects a lot of areas. We’re hopeful that Cisco can go and solidify that secondary.”

Patriots

According to Ian Rapoport, the NFL fined Patriots QB Mac Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Bills after being sacked.