AFC Notes: Brett Veach, Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton on the draft: “You’d say it sure looks like we have to draft a quarterback. It has to be the right one.” (Chris Tomasson)

on the draft: “You’d say it sure looks like we have to draft a quarterback. It has to be the right one.” (Chris Tomasson) Payton added they spent two hours one night last week studying analytics to “increase our batting percentage in the draft process.” (Tomasson)

Denver GM George Paton on trading future first-round picks to move up: “If it’s the player you think can change the landscape, like a quarterback, then you do what you have to.” (Zac Stevens)

on trading future first-round picks to move up: “If it’s the player you think can change the landscape, like a quarterback, then you do what you have to.” (Zac Stevens) Tennessee RB Jaylen Wright took an official visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler)

took an official visit with the Broncos. (Ryan Fowler) The Broncos held a virtual pre-draft visit with N.C. State C Dylan McMahon last month. (Justin Melo)

Chargers

According to a report by ESPN’s Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham and Jeremy Fowler, former Patriots HC Bill Belichick wasn’t interested in the vacant Los Angeles. Plus, from the Chargers’ perspective, they were seeking a long-term answer instead of the shorter window Belichick likely provides.

wasn’t interested in the vacant Los Angeles. Plus, from the Chargers’ perspective, they were seeking a long-term answer instead of the shorter window Belichick likely provides. Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said the process will be collaborative, but ultimately he will make the picks. (Eric Williams)

said the process will be collaborative, but ultimately he will make the picks. (Eric Williams) Hortiz noted they feel they will get the first non-quarterback at pick number five and he’s not interested in a “fair trade” to move down.

Alabama RB Jase McClellan had an official visit with the Chargers. (Aaron Wilson)

Chiefs

After the trade of WR Stefon Diggs to the Texans, Chris Simms stated the Bills were open to trading Diggs anywhere but Kansas City. Kansas City GM Brett Veach responded to a question on whether teams are hesitant to make trades with them.

“Yes and no,” Veach said, via the Chiefs’ YouTube. “I think that if a team — if it can benefit them, they’re always going to pick up the phone and be willing to work. I don’t think a team is going to diminish their ability to do something they really want to do just because it’s the Chiefs. I do think, though, that the ability to deal with certain teams — I mean, it’s always understood that if you’re going to deal with a team in your division, there’s a little bit more of a premium.”

“But I think just some of the AFC teams in general, that are consistent playoff performers — I mean the Buffalos, the Cincinnatis, the Baltimores — I mean, it’s probably a little bit harder to deal with those teams. And even if they do pick up the phone, I think some of their asking prices are a tick higher. So, I think we get hit with a little bit more interest. But I think that there’s always a way to make a deal. But I think, yeah, certain teams will probably up the price up a little bit.”

Veach on new WR Marquise Brown : “I think we got lucky we’ve got him for one year… he’s going to set himself up nicely moving forward.” (Harold R. Kuntz)

: “I think we got lucky we’ve got him for one year… he’s going to set himself up nicely moving forward.” (Harold R. Kuntz) Veach adds Kansas City won’t “necessarily need” to address QB or LB in the draft, but he names G/C depth, OT competition, WR, CB, S and DL as needs. (Matt Derrick)

According to Aaron Wilson, Missouri RB Cody Schrader had a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs.

had a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs. South Carolina WR Xavier Legette did an official 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Chapel Fowler)