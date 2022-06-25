AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Austin Ekeler, Chiefs, Mecole Hardman

Broncos

Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb had high praise of Russell Wilson‘s ability to escape pressure and throws outside of the pocket.

“It’s hard because when you think you have an angle on him, and he might spin out or he might step forward,” Chubb said, via BroncosWire. “He has such great pocket awareness for being a guy that moves around a lot. A lot of his money balls come when he is outside the pocket throwing it deep.”

Chubb added that Wilson’s elusiveness forced their defensive backs to keep tight coverage on receivers.

“It’s been challenging for not only me, but the DBs,” Chubb said. “They have to play coverage twice on guys and have to stick with them and stay on them. You never know what he’s going to do back there. It’s been a good challenge for us.”

Chargers

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler took a moment to reflect on his career thus far in the NFL and acknowledges that he’s now in a position to where younger players behind him are going to have the opportunity to earn a larger share of the backfield.

“I was mainly a special teams guy, and then I was splitting with Melvin [Gordon], and now we’re in a position where I’m looking for some of these young guys to come up and earn some more reps,” Ekeler said, via Chargers Wire.

Ekeler wants longevity out of career and wants younger players to step up and earn reps behind him, though with a mostly unproven backfield, nobody has solidified themselves for that role.

“I want someone to be like, no, we wanna get this guy in here because he’s showing he can play,” Ekeler said.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman doesn’t feel any pressure to fill in for Tyreek Hill and is focused on stepping up in the Chiefs’ offense.

“I don’t feel no pressure,” Hardman said via Herbie Teope of The Wichita Eagle. “I just think it’s one of those things, it’s like a next-man-up mentality. As far as like pressure-wise, I really don’t feel it. I think it’s just me having to step up and be a better overall player than I’ve been the last three years. I don’t feel no pressure.”

Hardman still thinks that Kansas City has an explosive offense despite losing Hill.

“I think we’re going to be explosive,” Hardman said. “I think we’re going to be a great offense. We still have the best quarterback in the NFL, the best tight end in the NFL, so we’re going to lean on those guys, we’re going to depend on them, and we know they’re going to come to play every Sunday. With the new guys, I think they’re adjusting very well. They’re learning the plays, they’re learning the playbook, learning how we play here and the standard that we got here, so I think we’re going to be just fine.”