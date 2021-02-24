AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Per KUSA’s Mike Klis, the court date for Broncos RB Melvin Gordon‘s DUI case has been continued again to March 10. Gordon’s lawyer requested the delay: “Some new information has come up that is the subject of discussion between the parties.”

Chargers

Plenty of teams have looked to pair their promising young quarterback with a bright, young, offensive mastermind as a head coach. The Chargers took a slightly different tack, taking a promising defensive coach in Brandon Staley and charging him with leading the development of 2020 rookie of the year Justin Herbert. As a former college quarterback, though, Staley has some offensive expertise to relate to Herbert.

“He’s been awesome so far,” Herbert said via Mike Jones of USA Today. “He’s a defensive coach, but he’s also played quarterback so he kind of knows both sides of the ball. And whether I want to talk to him about defense or offense, he’s got a great feel for the game. And so I think that’s one of the best aspects of it, is having a coach that has done both. You get him to be able to coach everything.

“I think that’s maybe a big reason of why he’s such a great defensive coach, is he’s been able to see it through a quarterback’s lens. I think that especially helps me as well, being able to go to him and ask questions because there’s no one better to ask.”

ESPN’s Shelley Smith notes a second franchise tag for Chargers TE Hunter Henry would be $12.7 million and is an affordable way for Los Angeles to keep a reliable target for Herbert.

Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman has had a recent virtual interview with the Chargers. (Justin Melo)

Chiefs

Star Chiefs DT Chris Jones is rarely starstruck. But he was the first time he met former Texans DE J.J. Watt. Now that Watt is a free agent, Jones would love for him to be able to join him on the Chiefs’ defensive line.

“J.J. Watt has been my favorite player throughout the league my whole career,” Jones said in an interview on Sports Radio 810 WHB. “He was the Aaron Donald before Aaron Donald — he was J.J. Watt, you know? So he’s still my favorite player. Would I love to play with him if the opportunity presents itself? Hell yeah. But you never know how these things go. He’s a free agent for the first time in his career. He might want to play with his brother or something, I don’t know.”