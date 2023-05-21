AFC Notes: Broncos, J.C. Jackson, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Broncos would probably want more for WRs Jerry Jeudy or Courtland Sutton now that the draft is over, but still thinks they would listen to offers if another team was interested.

Broncos DB coach Christian Parker was selected to participate in this week's Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.

Chargers

Before Chargers CB J.C. Jackson injured his patellar tendon last season, he had been playing nowhere near the level Los Angeles expected when they signed him to one of the biggest deals in free agency in 2022. Jackson’s injury is already a significant one to overcome, but once he’s healthy he also has to prove that he’s one of the team’s best defensive backs and deserves to be on the field. So it makes sense that the team isn’t committing to anything firm regarding Jackson right now.

“He’s here every day. He’s been grinding for three, four months straight here, so it’s been good having him in the building and getting him around his teammates,” Chargers DC Derrick Ansley said via USA Today’s John Dillon. “He’s been doing a phenomenal job with his rehab. He’s chomping at the bit. There’s really no timetable or timeline for his return, but he’s in here every day trying to get himself ready to go for the fall.

“With the combination, we’ll see how that all works out. We’re always trying to train defensive backs, not specialize guys or pigeon-hole them. We have four or five guys that are working at Star, four or five guys working at Money, which we value as starters. We’ll see how that combination works out as we get to camp.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DB coach Dave Merritt was selected to participate in this week’s Coach Accelerator program at the May NFL owners meetings. The program is intended to increase exposure between owners and executives and diverse coaching talent with the goal of increasing the number of minority head coaching hires.