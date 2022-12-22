AFC Notes: Broncos, Jerry Jeudy, Chiefs, Raiders, Derek Carr

Broncos

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett believes WR Jerry Jeudy has done well to learn his system and he has the ability to line up in multiple positions.

“He has done a great job understanding the system,” Hackett said, via BroncosWire. “We have moved his position around quite a bit. We move them around the field so that people can’t get a beat on him. … I think Jerry is taking advantage of knowing the system. We can put him in different spots, whether it is the slot, the single, outside, inside and all over the place.”

Hackett thinks that Jeudy has a high football intelligence and understands how to beat coverages.

“It just shows his football intelligence to be able to be moved around and find those sweet spots. You saw him find a couple in zone. It was not a lot of man coverage. It looked like they were down some guys, so they played more zone. I give a lot of credit for him to be able to make some plays.”

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid feels “pretty good” about TE Blake Bell (hip) potentially returning from injured reserve for Week 16. (Herbie Teope)

feels “pretty good” about TE (hip) potentially returning from injured reserve for Week 16. (Herbie Teope) Reid added that he’s unsure if WR Mecole Hardman (abdomen) will be ready to play: “I’m not sure he’s where he need to be.”

Raiders

Regarding the Raiders, Albert Breer of SI.com mentions that February 15 will be a key date to watch, as there’s a $40 million injury guarantee on Derek Carr ’s contract that vests as fully guaranteed.

contract that vests as fully guaranteed. Breer’s sense regarding Carr’s future with the Raiders is that the team doesn’t know what way they will go at this time.

Breer mentions Jimmy Garoppolo and Tom Brady as two free agents with obvious ties to the coaching staff and front office in Las Vegas.

and as two free agents with obvious ties to the coaching staff and front office in Las Vegas. Raiders WR Davante Adams earned a $250,000 incentive with his Pro Bowl selection. (Joel Corry)