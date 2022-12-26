AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns
- According to Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, DE Jadeveon Clowney is still in concussion protocol. (Mary Kay Cabot)
- Browns RT Jack Conklin expects his surgically repaired patellar tendon to be better next year and will be able to strengthen it instead of rehabbing it. (Scott Petrak)
- Stefanski on signing Conklin to an extension: “He’s a model citizen in what we’re looking for and he plays good football. It’s a great opportunity for us and a great opportunity for him.” (Petrak)
Ravens
- Ravens HC John Harbaugh when asked if QB Lamar Jackson will play again this year: “Sure, of course.” (Jamison Hensley)
- The Week 17 matchup between the Steelers and Ravens will now take place at 8:20 PM ET on New Year’s Day. (Tom Pelissero)
Steelers
- Steelers WR Diontae Johnson was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct against the Panthers last week. (Ian Rapoport)
