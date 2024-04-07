AFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Chargers

New Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh is bringing a new brand of football to the team to help them gain an edge over opponents.

“That’s the mantra of this place; we’re going to be physical,” Los Angeles TE Hayden Hurst said, via ESPN’s Kris Rhim, “We’re going to come at you. When you see us pop up on the schedule, it’s going to be a long Sunday.”

“We want to out-physical teams. We want teams to fear us. We want teams to end up giving up in the fourth quarter, where we’re just hitting our stride. I think that’s where you get the most productive football, when you’re just out-physicaling people.”

Chiefs

New Chiefs QB Carson Wentz cited his time in former Eagles HC Doug Pederson‘s offense as a reason he feels comfortable heading to Kansas City HC Andy Reid’s offense. Wentz said it “feels like coming home” to the offense. (Matt Derrick)

Kansas City WR Rashee Rice acknowledged during the police interview that he was the person driving the Lamborghini, per attorney Royce West. (Sam McDowell)

Florio adds Rice could get more punishment for leaving the site of the accident depending on the determined severity of the injuries.

With the report that there was marijuana in the car, Rice could serve a two-game suspension for a first-offense DUI under the Personal Conduct Policy from the NFL.

Kansas City is hosting Penn State OT Caedan Wallace on an official 30 visit. (Justin Melo)