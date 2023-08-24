AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Russell Wilson said he invites the pressure to be successful in 2023 after being a significant acquisition in 2022.

“Do I feel the pressure? No. I don’t run from it. I look forward to it. I run to it, if anything,” Wilson said, via ProFootballTalk. “We as a team, we’re all in this together. We’re all searching for one thing and that’s to get better every day. I’m not looking too far ahead. All the guys are trying to learn as much as we can from today’s practice and use that experience.”

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy had to be carted off from practice with what looked like a potentially significant hamstring injury. (James Palmer)

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, who is entering the last year of his contract, has elected to skip training camp as he holds out for a new deal. When asked when he plans on rejoining the team, Jones responded: “Week 8.”

Should Jones miss time until Week 8, he'd forfeit over $7.5 million in weekly checks in addition to the daily $50,000 in fines he's incurring for missing each day of training camp. When reminded of the money he's missing out on, Jones replied it's a non-issue for him: "I can afford it."

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said there’s been “no communication” with Jones: “There’s been no communication. … Whatever happens, happens. The game goes on,” per Nate Taylor.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said he's staying out of Jones' situation and still has confidence things will work out, but admitted everyone thought Jones would be in camp by now: "I know how much Chris loves the Chiefs. I just try to stay out of it and tell Chris I love him. We know he's preparing himself. … I don't think anyone expected him to be out this long. He's a vital part of this organization." (Taylor)

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline mentions Raiders GM Dave Ziegler has been “crowing” about how good fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell has looked in camp. Other sources tell Pauline the Raiders would be willing to insert O’Connell into the lineup if veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo struggles.