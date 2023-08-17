AFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on RB Dalvin Cook signing with the Jets: “I’m very happy with our running back group. There’s been a ton of development. I’m not paying too much attention to other teams’ transactions. I’m happy with our crew.” (Joe Schad)

Jets

Per ESPN’s Rich Cimini, new Jets RB Dalvin Cook ‘s one-year, $7 million deal includes a base salary of $1.08 million, up to $4.72 million in weekly bonuses for being on the active roster, injured reserve or PUP list, and up to $1.2 million in per-game active roster bonuses.

His base salary and the weekly bonuses are guaranteed and another $1.62 million in incentives is available. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports Cook can earn $400,000 for 1,250 yards rushing and $400,000 for 1,500 yards from scrimmage. If Cook has 1,250 yards from scrimmage, he gets $205,000 for each postseason win with a max of $820,000.

Florio points out this is a somewhat unique contract structure for Cook and the Jets seem to have structured it this way to protect against a potential suspension. Cook has been in a legal battle in civil court with a former partner who accused him of domestic violence.

Jets HC Robert Saleh on the possibility of Cook being suspended: “At this moment, we’re not concerned.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers spoke with Cook early on in his free agency and knew Cook wanted to join him in New York: "Dalvin's done it for a long time at a really high level … you gotta run the ball to win in this league. We need multiple guys to get it done." (Rosenblatt)

Patriots

Former Patriots RB James White commented on how HC Bill Belichick will use RB Ezekiel Elliott as the backup behind RB Rhamondre Stevenson. White added that Belichick has been talking about getting Elliott on his roster for quite some time.

“Rhamondre Stevenson is going to be the lead guy, the bell cow guy, but obviously Zeke is a proven veteran. He may not have the 1,500/1,600 yards like his first few years in the league with that Dallas offensive line, but he can still be a very productive back,” White told Alex Marvez on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He’s great in the red zone, so I’m sure they’ll use him in the running game there. He’s great on third down and picking up blitzes, so I think he’ll have a huge impact when it comes to that. Rhamondre Stevenson kind of wore down a little bit toward the back half of the season; I know he probably wasn’t expecting to play as many snaps as he did once Damien Harris went down for a good portion of the season. He was playing 80-90 percent of the snaps – first, second, and third down – so it will be huge to have that one-two punch to spell a guy and not have that dropoff. Those are big, powerful, strong, fast guys who can catch the football, and that’s what you want in a running back. I know Bill Belichick has talked about some of the best backs in the league and I know he’s a big fan of Zeke. Whenever we would compete against those guys, he would always talk about how much he wanted to have him on his roster.”

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Elliott took the team plane to Green Bay to participate in joint practices with the Packers.