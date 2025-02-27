AFC Notes: Deshaun Watson, Browns, Mark Andrews, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said QB Deshaun Watson has been at the team facility every day to rehab his re-ruptured Achilles: “He’s there every day right now. I get to see him, so he’s working very hard. Obviously the No. 1 thing for him is to get healthy.” (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta danced around the idea of having TE Mark Andrews on the team next season, while adding that the team is very confident in their tight end room at the moment.

“Mark is a great player,” DeCosta said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “We’re blessed to have three really good tight ends under contract this year. They all contribute in different ways. Their chemistry, their camaraderie, their impact on the offense, their relationship with the other skill guys is great. I mean, Mark is going to go down as one of our great players — he’ll be in the Ring of Honor someday. I love having Mark on the team. He’s an amazing player. I know he’s going to have an amazing season.”

Steelers

Steelers GM Omar Khan on WR George Pickens ’ future as he enters the last year of his rookie deal: “Had a really solid exit meeting with GP, and I can tell you that he has a desire to be great. He has a desire to be great here. We have a desire for him to be great and to be great here.” (Brooke Pryor)

Khan said LB Cole Holcomb and WR Roman Wilson would have been able to return and contribute if the Steelers had gone further in the playoffs. (Pryor)

and wouldn’t rule out a return. (Dale Lolley) Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II has several formal meetings scheduled at the combine including with the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, and Steelers. (Ryan Fowler)