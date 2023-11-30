AFC Notes: Diontae Johnson, Zay Flowers, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said he feels good about Myles Garrett (shoulder) playing in Week 13 and will continue observing him this week: “I do. We’ll see as week goes on,” via Zac Jackson.

Ravens

Ravens OC Todd Monken said they are looking to get first-round WR Zay Flowers more involved on downfield passes and getting him in space.

“We’re always trying to look for opportunities for [Zay Flowers] and some of our other players to get the ball down the field; sometimes it [doesn’t] present itself. The other night, he was certainly in some of those pockets. [On] some of the plays we may have checked the ball down, we were trying to get him down the field. He’s a guy you’re trying to get the ball to in a number of ways. Where there is space, that’s good for him. Certainly, putting it down the field … To me, the biggest thing is how do you get him the ball in space? It’s not even so much down the field as where can you get him where he’s hard to bring down? He can turn a short pass into an explosive [play], so those are the things that we’re constantly trying to work through, as [we are] with all of our skill players,” Monken said, via RavensWire.

Steelers

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note the Steelers think they are in a good place moving forward with WR Diontae Johnson after he took accountability for his lack of effort on a play and apologized to the whole team.

