AFC Notes: Geno Smith, Josh Palmer, DeMario Douglas, Bills, Jets, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Josh Palmer enters the offseason program after missing five games last season due to an ankle injury. Palmer said he is feeling “more like myself” and is close to being fully recovered.

“I’m feeling a lot better, starting to feel a lot more like myself,” Palmer said, via the team’s site. “(I’m) close to pre-injury.”

Palmer said he’s doing well mentally after having a hard time toward the end of last season.

“Mentally, I’ve been okay,” Palmer said. “It was hard during the season getting hurt, of course. Not being able to pick things up, not being able to play when it counted. After the season, it was a lot of work.”

Palmer is going into 2026 with a chip on his shoulder and is viewing last year as a learning experience.

“I wouldn’t say I’m washing away year one,” Palmer shared. “It still left a bad taste in my mouth, especially not being able to play with the guys down the stretch. I don’t want to wash anything away. If anything, I’ve learned from it.”

Jets

Jets’ new OC Frank Reich has been pleased with what he’s seen from their offense in the early days of their offseason program, saying he has a “very high-football-IQ group.”

“It’s been a really good offseason program,” Reich said, via Randy Lange of the team’s site. “I’m really encouraged with the progress that we’ve seen, of gaining an understanding of what we’re trying to do, for us to know the why behind what we’re doing — you hear AG [HC Aaron Glenn] talk about that all the time and we’ve doubled down on that bigtime. It’s a very high-football-IQ group.”

As for recently acquired QB Geno Smith, Reich said he has been “so impressed” by the veteran quarterback.

“It’s hard for me right now to not be overly, what’s the word, effusive with praise, but I am just so impressed with Geno,” Reich said. “I know we haven’t played any games yet, we’ve got a long way to go, we’ve got a lot to prove. But man, he is on point. His preparation is top-notch, his football mind is elite, the way he’s communicating in the huddle and at the line of scrimmage and the way he communicates in the quarterbacks room.”

Smith’s joining New York marks his second stint with the organization after being drafted by the Jets in 2013. Rich said Smith felt the emotions of his return, but he has since processed things.

“Especially in the beginning, when it first all happened … he felt it, I felt it for him, the uniqueness of it,” Reich said. “After about a week, that kind of went away.”

Patriots

Patriots WR DeMario Douglas was asked what OC Josh McDaniels is hoping to see out of him after a career low in targets in 2025.

“More savvy. Don’t do what I see on the piece on the paper. Go add my swagger to it… add some juice to it. He believes in me and I appreciate him for that,” Douglas said of McDaniels, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.