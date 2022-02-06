AFC Notes: Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars’ front office has come under increased scrutiny following the disaster of this past season plus a meandering coaching search. Jaguars owner Shad Khan acknowledged they’re planning to beef things up, including hiring an executive vice president, though he wouldn’t confirm an interview for former Vikings GM Rick Spielman for the position.

“One of the reasons we had the search was not only looking for the head coaching candidate but really to learn about other organizations,” Khan said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “That’s a by-product of the coaching search. So some of the practices, some of the structure that works, we got great insight into it. Strengthening the football operations, more staff, that’s part of our goal. We’ve had too flat an organization and we want to add brainpower and more people to strengthen that.” Khan pushed back against reports that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke was a problem for candidates, saying if that’s true, none of them said it. “The candidates — I mean, we had discussions on how we’re structured, open, candid discussions, and there was no one — and Trent was there,” Khan said, via FanNation’s John Shipley. “Just like I think the harmony between the head coach and general manager, I think is very, very important. So these are open, adult discussions. So there was no one who said, OK, I don’t want to be part of it. I think everyone continued the process.”

Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence didn’t set the world on fire in his rookie season but the flashes of talent were plenty for new HC Doug Pederson to feel confident in taking the job.

“That’s something I obviously looked at with the teams that were searching for head coaches, ‘Who is the quarterback?’ and ‘Is that person in place?’ And here, it is. I truly believe that,” Pederson said via NFL Media’s Jelani Scott. “Everything, as I’ve done my research on Trevor and talked to people, even talked to coaches who have played against them this past year say nothing but great things and kind of the sky’s the limit. . . . I’m just excited to come in here, roll up my sleeves and go to work, create a system that enhances his skillset and be successful.”

Titans

Titans G Rodger Saffold is set to turn 34 before this coming season as he goes on Year 13 in the NFL. However, he says he still has no plans to retire.

“My goal has always been to play 15 years,” Saffold said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “If I wake up one day and say I want to go 16, I’ll go 16. But I am going to play as long as I can. I am not going to disappoint my younger self.

“I never wanted to be a journeyman. I have been very blessed to play for two franchises that I have a lot of confidence in, and a lot of respect for.”