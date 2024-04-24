Draft Rumors: Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reports the Broncos have done work on potential trades up and down the board in round one.
- According to Breer, “the connections to Oregon’s Bo Nix have persisted.”
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports has heard from multiple teams in the top 10 that the Broncos have inquired about a trade-up.
- However, teams picking at No. 12 overall have also said Denver has shown possible interest in moving down.
- Jones says that unless the Broncos can get a quarterback in a move-up, a tradeback for more picks and players would be their preference.
- According to Jones, Nix continues to be floated in some circles as a name to watch for Denver.
- According to Tony Pauline, the Broncos are in discussions with the Eagles about a potential trade down.
- If the Broncos do move out, Pauline says Nix is a player to watch for Denver.
- The Broncos are also in talks with the Steelers about a trade for their pick with Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell being the likely target.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Broncos come up as a team that could take a pass rusher if they stick at No. 12 and don’t draft a quarterback. Alabama DE Dallas Turner and UCLA DE Laiatu Latu are the two most frequently mentioned.
- He adds the Broncos have gotten trade calls about WR Courtland Sutton and the Steelers are a team to watch.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says teams in the top five think Broncos HC Sean Payton would be willing to include CB Patrick Surtain II in a trade package to get a quarterback that he falls in love with.
- She mentions the Broncos have inquired with the Chargers about trading up to No. 5 overall. However, the price is steep.
- At various points over the past year, the Broncos have shopped LT Garett Bolles in trade talks. He’s entering the final year of his contract in 2024 and Denver has done some homework on the incoming tackle class. (Breer)
- According to Chris Tomasson, Denver has been making calls about Auburn DT Marcus Harris.
Chargers
- Albert Breer guesses Notre Dame LT Joe Alt will end up with either the Titans or Chargers.
- On Wednesday, Breer added he’s heard a lot of love between the Chargers and Alabama RT JC Latham, to the point that Latham could even be in play at No. 5 overall.
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports considers the Chargers to be a “prime trade-down candidate” especially if the Cardinals use their No. 4 overall pick.
- Should the Chargers hold on to No. 5 overall, Jones says a pass-catcher or offensive tackle will likely be the pick.
- Per Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, Chargers GM Joe Horitz could be pushing new HC Jim Harbaugh towards Alt at No. 5 in the draft.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the sense other teams have gotten from the Chargers is that they’re eager to trade down from No. 5. He quoted an exec from another team: “The Chargers have made that clear — they want to move back. They probably want an [offensive] tackle.”
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says the Broncos, Raiders and Vikings have called to inquire with the Chargers about a trade to No. 5. However, the price is steep.
- Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz has heard the Chargers are content staying at No. 5 and likely taking an offensive tackle.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano adds there’s a sentiment in the scouting community that the Chargers will do what it takes to make sure they get Michigan RB Blake Corum.
Chiefs
- Jonathan Jones reports that multiple sources around the NFL believe Chiefs WR Rashee Rice will ultimately be suspended by the NFL for at least two games and perhaps as many as four following his arrest for a high-speed car crash last month.
- Per Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, “it’s looking more and more” like the Chiefs will take BYU OT Kingsley Suamataia in the first round.
Raiders
- Albert Breer has heard that the Raiders have continued to place calls about possibly trading up, but that would likely hinge on LSU QB Jayden Daniels‘ availability.
- Breer mentions Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. as a name Raiders HC Antonio Pierce and the coaching staff are high on.
- Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports “there continues to be some insistence that he’s a focus of the Las Vegas Raiders and is squarely in the mix for the first round.”
- According to Jonathan Jones, “the worst-kept secret in the league right now” is the Raiders and Daniels have mutual interest in the Heisman Trophy winner playing in Las Vegas.
- Pierce was at Arizona State while Daniels was there. However, Jones says it’s unlikely the Raiders will be able to trade up to No. 2 overall to get him.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano also report the dream scenario for both Daniels and the Raiders would be a reunion but it’s not realistic for Las Vegas to get in a position to draft Daniels.
- The two highlight Penix, Oregon QB Bo Nix and South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler as options for the Raiders further down the board.
- The Athletic’s Dianna Russini says there are a lot of teams who are giving the Raiders Penix in their own internal mock draft simulations. Another GM told Russini Penix is “the best-kept secret in this draft.”
- Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz has heard the Raiders are open to trading up but it will be hard for them to get up much higher than the No. 9 pick.
- The Athletic’s Tashan Reed has heard from multiple sources that GM Tom Telesco is unlikely to pay the asking price it will take to make a significant trade up for a quarterback.
- Reed adds that while the Raiders like Penix and Nix, they’re unlikely to take them as high as No. 13 overall, citing league sources.
- Reed mentions the Raiders are high on second-year OL Thayer Munford Jr. and his ability to compete to start at right tackle, but they’re also high on this class of tackles. The team thinks there could be players available in the second round who could beat out Munford to start.
- Reed thinks Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell and Alabama CB Terrion Arnold are compelling targets for Las Vegas at No. 13.
