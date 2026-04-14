AFC Notes: Jahdae Barron, Maxx Crosby, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Colorado OC Brennan Marion believes that the Broncos’ addition of defensive pass-game coordinator Robert Livingston can help CB Jahdae Barron learn the nuances of the position and become more instinctual as a player.

“I’m sure he can teach (Jahdae) how to play the position a little more instinctually,” Marion said, via the Denver Post . “The thought process of, ‘OK, they’re in 13-personnel, it’s 3rd-and-3, this is what plays are coming.’ Or, ‘They’re in 11-personnel, 3rd-and-8, this is what plays are coming.’ “And they’ll be able to play a little bit faster, with the knowledge that Rob has.”

Jim Leonhard, who was on Denver’s coaching staff last season, said the plan was to alternate Barron between Nickel and outside corner. Bills DC, who was on Denver’s coaching staff last season, said the plan was to alternate Barron between Nickel and outside corner.

“The vision was, he’s going to come in and challenge,” Leonhard said. “But it wasn’t this, like — ‘There is a glaring hole in our secondary that he has to fill.’ We just thought he complemented the room great, and we were going to be able to create ways where he can impact games as he’s growing into what his eventual every-down-player role is going to be in that system, and the NFL.”

Leonhard said that Barron’s snap count, or lack thereof, last season, wasn’t punishment.

“In no way was it a punishment thing — like, ‘He wasn’t doing what we asked him to do,‘” Leonhard said when asked about Barron’s declining snaps down the stretch. “Just plays out sometimes, when you’re not a starter, that way.”

Chiefs Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq had four 30 visits, including with the Chiefs. (Bri Amaranthus)

had four 30 visits, including with the Chiefs. (Bri Amaranthus) Louisville DT Rene Konga took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)

took a 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson) Kansas QB Jalon Daniels had a private workout with the Chiefs. (Jordan Schultz) Raiders Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Raiders navigated a complicated offseason, including the failed trade for DE Maxx Crosby , who remains with the team, while executing other moves that impressed executives.

navigated a complicated offseason, including the failed trade for DE , who remains with the team, while executing other moves that impressed executives. One executive said: “They will probably wind up trading someone else as a result (to move salary and add picks). They should because the windows don’t match up for them being good and Crosby making what he is making. But I don’t think they want to be perceived as being taken advantage of again, and so I don’t think they will do that.”

Execs universally praised the Raiders for signing WR Jalen Nailor in an under-the-radar deal, with one noting: “A lot of people liked Nailor, including us… Fast, has reliable hands, has inside-outside flexibility, runs good routes. I would much rather have Nailor at his price ($11.7 million per year) than Wan’Dale Robinson at his price ($17.5 million) or even (Michael) Pittman at his price ($17.5 million).”

in an under-the-radar deal, with one noting: “A lot of people liked Nailor, including us… Fast, has reliable hands, has inside-outside flexibility, runs good routes. I would much rather have Nailor at his price ($11.7 million per year) than Wan’Dale Robinson at his price ($17.5 million) or even (Michael) Pittman at his price ($17.5 million).” The Raiders’ decision to sign C Tyler Linderbaum for $27 million per year, above the $18 million market rate for centers, was defended by executives as necessary to secure top talent for a rookie quarterback: “Linderbaum is one of the blue-level players at that position, the best of the best… We are going to overspend by $3-4 million to help our No. 1 draft choice, who is hopefully going to change this franchise. That is why you make this move.”

for $27 million per year, above the $18 million market rate for centers, was defended by executives as necessary to secure top talent for a rookie quarterback: “Linderbaum is one of the blue-level players at that position, the best of the best… We are going to overspend by $3-4 million to help our No. 1 draft choice, who is hopefully going to change this franchise. That is why you make this move.” The Raiders signed veteran QB Kirk Cousins, presumably as a bridge to Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza, who is poised to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cousins said it will be a “privilege” for Las Vegas to pick him up: “I’ve watched him from a distance… got to run into him yesterday on his draft visit. Seems like a quality person and if we’re lucky enough to get him, it will be a privilege… he has a natural feel for the position.” (Paul Gutierrez)