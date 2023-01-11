AFC Notes: Jim Harbaugh, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos
- Troy Renck of ABC Denver writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is the “early leader” for the Broncos’ head coaching vacancy and should have an in-person interview in the near future.
- Renck also points out Denver will also have interviews with Cowboys DC Dan Quinn and former Saints HC Sean Payton. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero would be surprised if Denver’s hire ended up being someone besides these three.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Howe notes Payton will be interviewing the Broncos as much if not more than they are him, with key questions for him to answer how he feels about QB Russell Wilson and whether he’s okay with the front office structure.
- The way things are set up now, Payton and GM George Paton would each report to CEO Greg Penner, setting up the possibility of a power struggle down the road.
Chargers
- Chargers HC Brandon Staley wouldn’t commit to LT Rashawn Slater (biceps) potentially playing in the AFC Divisional Round and plans to take things day by day: “We’re just going to take advantage of the window and take it day to day. But he’s progressing well enough to get out there on the football field. He’s been working really, really hard.” (Daniel Popper)
Raiders
- Dan Patrick cites a source who indicated 49ers impending free agent QB Jimmy Garoppolo could be a “more viable option” than Buccaneers QB Tom Brady for the Raiders this offseason.
