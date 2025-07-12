AFC Notes: Joe Burrow, Diontae Johnson, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals second-round LB Demetrius Knight Jr. said he’s learning a lot just from watching QB Joe Burrow and added he’s done things that he’s never seen out of the quarterback position.

“It’s like one of those lion stare-offs. He doesn’t blink, just to let you know,” Knight said via the team’s website. “The way he takes command, the way he takes control of the field, takes control of what he likes and doesn’t like. Guys (in college) maybe hesitate with a call or the whole look to the sideline thing. He goes up here with a Plan A, B, and C, with three or four different things in mind. ‘If they do this, I change to this.’ That’s why he’s great. That’s why he’s going to wear a gold jacket some day. It’s instrumental to my growth and everybody going across from him.”

Browns

Browns’ new WR Diontae Johnson comes to Cleveland after a tumultuous 2024 season, where he played for the Panthers, Ravens, and Texans. Johnson is looking to turn the page on last year and isn’t paying attention to criticism about his character.

“I don’t want to speak on a lot of stuff,” Johnson said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. “Everybody’s going to have their opinions, you know what I’m saying? So at the end of the day, I’m the only one in that room that really know what’s going on. They’re entitled to their own opinion, so I can only go off of what I know and then try to go off what I put out there and my best effort. But like I said, last year is last year. I’m trying to change that narrative and move the right way and keep going.”

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski said Johnson has been doing well in the team’s offseason program.

“Diontae’s doing a nice job,” Stefanski said. “Obviously getting up to speed with terminology and those types of things, and I think we’ll just continue to work. But it’s good to have him out here.”

Johnson’s best year was in 2021 when he recorded 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. He feels he’s still the same quality receiver.

“I’m still in that form,” Johnson said. “It’s just a matter of whenever I get my opportunities to put it on film.”

Ravens

Ravens LB Trenton Simpson didn’t play in any of Baltimore’s postseason games after starting 13 times last season. Simpson thinks moving to the bench reinvigorated his mentality going into 2025.

“I know that will be the greatest thing that ever happened in my career,” Simpson said, via Ryan Mink of the team’s site. “It definitely made me more alert to understand that this is a business, and you have to prove it every single day. I’ve learned so much from it.”

Simpson has spent a lot of time with fellow LB Roquan Smith this offseason. Simpson is trying to learn as much as he can from Smith.

“I’m trying to take all the knowledge I can that he’s given me,” Simpson said. “Being around greatness creates greatness. So, I’m just trying to be around him as much as possible, working hard, and following his lead. I’m ready to go out there and lay it on the line for this team and for him.”

Smith described that he and Simpson are trying to “build our bond” on the field going into 2025.

“[We’re] just trying to build on our bond with each other, knowing what he’s thinking in certain situations and also just knowing what I’m thinking, and just getting out and doing more things to create a tighter bond,” Smith said. “But I think the guy has all the athletic ability in the world – everything you would want. I have great faith that he’s going to be able to put it all together.”