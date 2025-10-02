AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders, Derrick Henry, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

in QB ‘s absence: “I have a ton of confidence in Jake. I’m unwavering in that.” (Baby) Taylor added that any additions to the quarterback room is up to Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin but reiterated that he’s comfortable with what the team has until Burrow returns: “I think with every position we are always assessing. That’s Duke’s job. That is the personnel department. They do a great job of that. Presenting us options when Joe went down of other guys we could bring in the room as well. We thoroughly exhaust that. I’ve got a ton of confidence in Jake. I’m unwavering in that. I’ve seen the best of Jake. I know we can do a great job supporting him to where he can go win games for us. I feel extremely confident in Jake Browning.” (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Browns

Browns QB Joe Flacco admitted that he was surprised by his benching and he didn’t see it coming.

“I don’t think I foresaw it,” Flacco said, via PFT. “Listen, I think I said it on Sunday, anytime you’re in this league, everybody’s always getting evaluated. The job of the quarterback is to help your team win football games. So, I don’t know if I foresaw it coming, but listen, me and Kevin can have a good conversation. It’s not like anything that was super long or drawn out like that. But, got to the point, had a good conversation about it, and it is what it is.”

Flacco added that having serious offensive struggles while the team was losing compounded the issue.

“I think the tougher thing is going through what we’ve gone through over the last four weeks, just not being able to produce the way we wanted to,” Flacco said. “When you’re in the moment and you’re having conversations with people, it is what it is. You look people in the eye and tell them how it is, and that’s what it is.”

Flacco added that he’s now embracing his role as a veteran backup while the team hands the reins over to third-round QB Dillon Gabriel.

“I think the best way to help him is continue to come to work with a good mindset every day and provide that positive energy and see what he needs on his end,” Flacco said. “Listen, he’s into it, man. He’s ready to go. I’m sure he’s super excited about this opportunity. You can tell he takes it seriously just by the way he studies and his intent in the meeting rooms and on the practice field.”

With the Browns set to start Gabriel in Week 5, ESPN’s Dan Graziano was interested to see if fifth-round QB Shedeur Sanders was promoted to the primary backup spot.

was promoted to the primary backup spot. Graziano thinks Flacco remaining as the No. 2 option says a lot about how the team views Sanders.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN notes that Gabriel’s mobility and decision-making were the “primary reasons” for him being named the starter above Flacco.

Gabriel shared a little bit about his mentality after being drafted to be a backup initially: “You wait for the perfect time, you’re gonna wait a whole lifetime. For me, I’ve always been ready.” (PFT)

Ravens

Ravens RB Derrick Henry said he isn’t concerned about how many opportunities he gets after only getting eight carries last week. He will likely be leaned upon more if QB Lamar Jackson is to miss time.

“I just try to take advantage of opportunities. I don’t try to get too caught up in that, just make something happen when I’m out there with the opportunity that I get,” Henry said, via PFT.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Ravens want to see how Jackson (hamstring) responds in practice this week before determining his availability.

However, Fowler writes that Jackson playing in Week 5 “doesn’t look like the safest bet.”