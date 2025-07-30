AFC Notes: Joe Flacco, Zack Moss, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals RB Zack Moss enters 2025 after breaking his neck in three different places last November. Moss, who was recently placed on the Non-Football Injury list, said he’s committed to continuing his career and is rehabbing at the team’s facility.

“Like I told coach Taylor, if I wanted to be done, I could have stayed at home and not left my wife and two kids by herself,” Moss said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I could have made that call and called it a day. My intention is to be here, to do what I have to do rehab-wise and then go from there. Wherever it is at, make a decision from there. That’s all I can do.”

Moss said he started losing feeling in his arm in Week 8 against the Eagles.

“I started losing feeling in my arm,” Moss said. “Coming out of that game, I pretty much played that game with seven fingers… I didn’t know, no one knew. Friday before the Raiders game, it stunned everybody. I didn’t know it was broken.”

Moss describes that he was surprised by learning about his broken neck, given that he was only dealing with soreness for a period of time.

“We never had any tell outside of my neck just being really sore,” Moss said. “That’s the thing people don’t know. I haven’t really spoken about it because I really don’t care too much. Team didn’t know. I didn’t know it was broken. That’s the part where I say, so many different variables. If I knew my neck was broken, I probably wouldn’t have played.”

Browns

Browns QB Joe Flacco spoke about limiting his interceptions as he tries to hold onto the starting job, with three younger quarterbacks pushing for playing time before the season even begins.

“You don’t want to throw ’em,” Flacco said of interceptions, via BrownsZone.com. “You want to be aggressive, and you want to be smart. I have thrown some picks recently I feel like, but I do still pride myself on not and making good decisions. And having said that, you know that they’re going to happen at some point. You want to be aggressive, but that’s not necessarily an excuse. Being aggressive is not an excuse. The goal as a quarterback is to make good decisions, be accurate and take care of the football for your team. So ultimately that’s what you want to do and you have to find that balance of being able to be yourself, be really aggressive and not turn that damn ball over. It’s very important.”

“They affect me,” Flacco added. “Maybe I don’t show it. I hope I do a good job of not showing it but, man, yeah, there’s times where you turn the ball over and there’s definitely times in your life as a 40-year-old where you wish you were like 6 years old and it was acceptable to just cry about it. You can’t hide on an NFL field and there’s times where you definitely want to but you got to deal with it. You got to deal with it, man.”

Flacco knows that he can’t escape the comparisons to his 2023 run with the Browns but is focused on starting a new chapter rather than trying to relive a previous season in Cleveland.

“I’m not trying to recapture,” Flacco noted. “Every season’s new in this league. I’ve been in the locker room with these guys, I know what they’re all about and it’s obviously not the same exact locker room, but there’s a lot of really good guys in there that know how to win football games. So that’s what gives you the confidence that you can come back here and win games. I don’t think it’s about trying to re-create anything, it’s just a new season. Everybody has a fresh mindset, and a lot of the guys in there have a really good one to begin with. They know how to win football games and that makes me feel good about lining up with them.”

Browns

Browns QB Joe Flacco isn’t paying much attention to the timeline on when the team plans to name a starting quarterback, but said it would be ideal to have it happen sooner rather than later.

“You know, it’s tough to have expectations,” Flacco said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think there’s been some communication between probably all the quarterbacks. So, yeah, I guess I know a little bit what to expect, at least for the next week. But you can’t ask me. It’s hard for me to tell what it’s going to look like, you know, two, three weeks from now.”

Ravens

Ravens DT Nnamdi Madubuike said he’s playing at a heavier weight after weighing between 285 and 290 last season.

“It was frustrating at times, but I made an emphasis this offseason to find ways to get stronger in the weight room and even add a little more weight because I know they’re going to be sliding,” Madubuike said via the team’s official site. “It’s a good thing. I appreciate it. But I definitely want to keep being productive and being the player I know I can be.”