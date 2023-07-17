AFC Notes: Joe Mixon, Bengals, Patriots, Steelers

Bengals

Ian Rapoport reports that Bengals RB Joe Mixon took a $4.39 million pay cut this year and a $4.67 million pay cut next year. His 2023 base salary is now $5.51 million and he can make an extra $2 million per year in incentives.

Patriots

Patriots TE Hunter Henry has spent a lot of time working with QB Mac Jones this offseason and is excited about the “fresh start” under OC Bill O’Brien.

“Me and Mac are close, we spend a good amount of time together, we’ve been throwing, getting after it, just trying to get ready to go,” Henry said, via PFT. “I think everyone’s excited for a fresh start and a fresh season. Everybody will be fired up and be ready to go.”

Henry understands the team has a lot of work to do, but is excited to get back into the swing of things.

“I’m pumped, man,” Henry said. “You get here and it feels like the offseason flew by, but you’re excited because football is finally back. We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us, but excited for it.”

Steelers

Steelers ILB coach Aaron Curry is a former NFL linebacker who was selected fourth overall in the 2009 draft, yet only lasted five seasons in the league. While many will label him a bust, he plans to use his experience as he transitions to his next career as an NFL coach.

“Not many coaches or not many people have been able to experience the dos and do nots,” Curry said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “I’ve experienced both. I know exactly what it takes to perform at a high level, and I know exactly what the behaviors look like when people aren’t performing at the high level. When I see behaviors that don’t match up to what we’re trying to get done here, I’m able to nip it at the bud.”

Curry also said that he plans to watch out for players making the same mistakes he made in his career in order to warn them.

“It’s walking into the facility and being able to identify behaviors that aren’t going to allow players to be successful,” Curry added. “When you see it, you recognize it. Good coaches see it and address it. It’s been a really cool part of my journey that gives me a different skill set and perspective that I can address multiple players from multiple angles.”