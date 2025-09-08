AFC Notes: John Harbaugh, Derrick Henry, Quinshon Judkins, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Mike Florio reports that the NFL will interview Browns RB Quinshon Judkins this week in connection with their Personal Conduct Policy investigation.

this week in connection with their Personal Conduct Policy investigation. Judkins was accused of domestic battery in July, and the charges were dropped in August. Unless Judkins makes a deal with the league, the investigation will be presented to Judge Sue Robinson, and her final ruling on the matter can be appealed by either side.

Judkins will not be placed on paid leave, which means he will not receive credit for any games missed while on the Commissioner Exempt List. Instead, he is available to play until the case is resolved.

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski defended K Andre Szmyt , who missed a field goal and an extra point in a 17-16 loss to the Bengals: “Andre knows we trust him, knows he has to come through for us in the moment. Those are kicks we expect him to make.” (Zac Jackson)

Stefanski didn't commit to anything with Judkins, who's finally under contract and could make his debut in Week 2: "We'll see … gotta get through the week. I don't know." (Jackson)

Ravens RB Derrick Henry moved past Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown with his 107th and 108th rushing touchdowns, but lost a fumble late that allowed the Bills to tie the game and eventually win. Henry was solely focused on ball security after the game and hung the loss on him after not keeping his focus in a big moment.

“First of all, I got to take care of the ball,” Henry said, via NFL.com’s Grant Gordon. “I told my teammates after the game to put the loss on me. I own it, like a man. We emphasize taking care of the ball since we got back, it’s a big emphasis, especially in our room and the running backs taking care of the football. Keeping it high and tight, not lackadaisical, and they made a play. But I put the loss on me. If I take care of the ball, probably be a different situation.”

Once again, Ravens HC John Harbaugh found himself trying to answer questions about how Baltimore let another late lead slip out of its grasp when it’s something he and his staff have spent the entire offseason trying to solve. The numbers are stark, with the Ravens having blown six two-score leads in the fourth quarter over the past four seasons.

“Part of it is we’ve been ahead a lot. We’ve had a lot of two-score leads. We’ve kept a lot of those. I think we’ve lost six of them. That’s too many,” Harbaugh said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, adding the Ravens need to give thought to how they’re communicating and calling plays in those situations. “I do believe we need to be really thoughtful for how we approach the situations going forward.”

Harbaugh lamented the defense’s inability to keep Bills QB Josh Allen contained in the pocket: “We understand Josh Allen. We’ve played him quite a few times. We had a plan and we just didn’t get it done. We weren’t able to execute. We couldn’t keep him in the pocket. That’s probably the No. 1 disappointment for me.” (Zrebiec)

Regarding the decision to make RB Keaton Mitchell a healthy scratch, Harbaugh explained it was a numbers game with limited snaps available on offense and players they like more on special teams right now. (Zrebiec)