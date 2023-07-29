AFC Notes: Justin Herbert, Sean Payton, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said he regrets the comments he made about former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as well as his criticism of the Jets for appearing on Hard Knocks. Payton added that he will apologize to those affected by what he said when the time is appropriate.

“It was a mistake, obviously. I need a little bit more filter. I said what I said, and obviously, I needed a little bit more restraint. And I regret that. The front office and the ownership and are the two reasons I came here,” Payton said, via Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. “George and I are close. He was one of the big attractions, he and his ownership. My point was across the board organizationally, it wasn’t just one person. They’re good. These guys and I said it to them (Thursday night), you deserve the best teaching in the world, and we’re going to give it to you. They really do. They’re the best players in the world and they deserve a chance. Now, it’s not going to be easy. Listen, I’m not afraid of the expectation. I’ve talked to several people about being used to contending for the postseason. You don’t take it for granted, but that mindset needs to be present here. I see this as a team that has that ability, and it’s our job to bring it out and them.”

“I think the world of Robert Saleh and will reach out about the comments at the right time. It will certainly bring more interest to the game when we play them, but that seems like years from now. But I’ll handle it the right way,” Payton added.

Broncos QB Russell Wilson and RB Javonte Williams came to the defense of their coach following the comments, taking note of Payton declaring he would be angry if the team did not make the playoffs in 2023.

“He’s a world championship coach, Super Bowl champion, has won a lot of games, been in a lot of situations,” Wilson said. “I’ve always had a high regard for who he is as a coach and a man and as a competitor as well. He’s leading our football team in the right way.”

“That just lets you know how much he believes in this team,” Williams added. “And that’s big for him to say with the season we had last year. He could have come in with any kind of mindset but for him to believe in us like that, it shows the talent we got here.”

Chargers

Chargers QB Justin Herbert said re-signing with the Chargers is a “dream come true” and reiterated that he wants to spend the rest of his career in Los Angeles.

“I’m so thankful for the Chargers organization,” Herbert said, via PFT. “I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else. This is where I’ve wanted to be for, shoot, as long as I have been born and playing football. It’s a dream come true and just really excited to be back out there with the team today.”

According to Aaron Wilson, the Chargers hosted WR Bailey Gaither for a visit.

Chiefs

Chiefs DB Mike Edwards is excited about the team’s secondary, particularly second-year DB Bryan Cook and his mastery of the defense.

“Yeah, they’re real smart,” Edwards said, via Chiefs Wire. “Like I said, J. Reid (Justin Reid) has been in the league for a long time. He’s, you know, the veteran guy out there. So I learn from him. And Bryan (Cook), ‘Big Cookie,’ he didn’t look like he was a rookie last year. He looks phenomenal. He’s making all the calls back there and looks like a vet out there. So my guy, you know, me and him from Cincinnati, so we’ve got our Cincinnati ties. So, gotta love him. We’re doing good back there.”