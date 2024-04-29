Chiefs Sign TE Travis Kelce To New Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new two-year deal.

Tom Pelissero reports the deal includes a value of $34.25 million and also adds guaranteed money for Kelce in 2024 with additional guarantees vesting next year.

The deal rightfully makes Kelce the NFL’s highest-paid tight end in terms of average annual salary. It’s about $6 million more than he was previously scheduled to make.

Contrary to reports, the deal does not include two new years and still runs through just the 2025 season, per both Nate Taylor and Albert Breer.

Kelce, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs out of Cincinnati back in 2013. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.126 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $675,000 for the 2016 season when he signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract extension.

He signed another four-year, $57.25 million extension in 2020. Kelce was due base salaries of $12 million and $16.25 million over the final two seasons of that deal.

In 2023, Kelce appeared in 15 games for the Chiefs and recorded 93 receptions on 121 targets for 984 yards and five touchdowns.

