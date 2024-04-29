Chargers Pick Up Fifth-Year Option For LT Rashawn Slater

Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, the Chargers are picking up the fifth-year option for LT Rashawn Slater.

This move was expected as Slater has established himself as one of the better left tackles in football. He should be in line for a major contract extension soon.

The fifth-year option is worth $19.04 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

Slater, 25, was a three-year starter at Northwestern. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. The Chargers drafted Slater with pick No. 13 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Slater signed a four-year, $16,631,757 contract with the Chargers that includes a $9,455,823 signing bonus. He’s entering the fourth year of that contract in 2024 with a base salary of $2.927 million.

In 2023, Slater appeared in all 17 for the Chargers at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 17 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.