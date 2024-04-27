Chargers Officially Signing 21 UDFAs

The Chargers announced that they have officially signed 21 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.
- Michigan G Karsen Barnhart
- Augustana QB Casey Bauman
- Georgia Tech TE Luke Benson
- Florida State S Akeem Dent
- Fresno State WR Jaelen Gill
- Notre Dame S Thomas Harper
- South Dakota State TE Zach Heins
- North Carolina State OLB Savion Jackson
- Mississippi LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
- Oklahoma State WR Leon Johnson
- East Carolina WR Jaylen Johnson
- North Carolina State CB Robert Kennedy
- Coastal Carolina DL Micheal Mason
- Central Florida OLB Tremon Morris-Brash
- Campbell T Tyler McLellan
- TCU G Willis Patrick
- Clemson S Jaylen Phillips
- Western Carolina T Tyler Smith
- Mississippi CB Zamari Walton
- Central Connecticut LB Luquay Washington
- Appalachian State C/G Bucky Williams
Barnhart, 23, hails from Paw Paw, Michigan, and was a 2023 National Champion at Michigan. He was also named Second-team All-Big Ten for the 2023 season.
In five seasons with the Wolverines, Barnhart appeared in 43 games and made 30 starts.
