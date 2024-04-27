Chargers Officially Signing 21 UDFAs

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Chargers announced that they have officially signed 21 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Chargers logo

  1. Michigan G Karsen Barnhart
  2. Augustana QB Casey Bauman
  3. Georgia Tech TE Luke Benson
  4. Florida State S Akeem Dent
  5. Fresno State WR Jaelen Gill
  6. Notre Dame S Thomas Harper
  7. South Dakota State TE Zach Heins
  8. North Carolina State OLB Savion Jackson
  9. Mississippi LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
  10. Oklahoma State WR Leon Johnson
  11. East Carolina WR Jaylen Johnson
  12. North Carolina State CB Robert Kennedy
  13. Coastal Carolina DL Micheal Mason
  14. Central Florida OLB Tremon Morris-Brash
  15. Campbell T Tyler McLellan
  16. TCU G Willis Patrick
  17. Clemson S Jaylen Phillips
  18. Western Carolina T Tyler Smith
  19. Mississippi CB Zamari Walton
  20. Central Connecticut LB Luquay Washington
  21. Appalachian State C/G Bucky Williams

Barnhart, 23, hails from Paw Paw, Michigan, and was a 2023 National Champion at Michigan. He was also named Second-team All-Big Ten for the 2023 season.

In five seasons with the Wolverines, Barnhart appeared in 43 games and made 30 starts.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply