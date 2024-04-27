Chargers Officially Signing 21 UDFAs

The Chargers announced that they have officially signed 21 undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

Michigan G Karsen Barnhart Augustana QB Casey Bauman Georgia Tech TE Luke Benson Florida State S Akeem Dent Fresno State WR Jaelen Gill Notre Dame S Thomas Harper South Dakota State TE Zach Heins North Carolina State OLB Savion Jackson Mississippi LB Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste Oklahoma State WR Leon Johnson East Carolina WR Jaylen Johnson North Carolina State CB Robert Kennedy Coastal Carolina DL Micheal Mason Central Florida OLB Tremon Morris-Brash Campbell T Tyler McLellan TCU G Willis Patrick Clemson S Jaylen Phillips Western Carolina T Tyler Smith Mississippi CB Zamari Walton Central Connecticut LB Luquay Washington Appalachian State C/G Bucky Williams

Barnhart, 23, hails from Paw Paw, Michigan, and was a 2023 National Champion at Michigan. He was also named Second-team All-Big Ten for the 2023 season.

In five seasons with the Wolverines, Barnhart appeared in 43 games and made 30 starts.