AFC Notes: Mark Andrews, Bengals Camp Notes, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

When taking a look over the Bengals’ potential active roster, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic writes that WR Jermaine Burton could become a “significant weapon” if he can build off the mistakes he made as a rookie last year.

could become a “significant weapon” if he can build off the mistakes he made as a rookie last year. At tight end, Dehner Jr. notes TE Drew Sample is “beloved” for his versatility and production as a blocker.

is “beloved” for his versatility and production as a blocker. With Cincinnati’s defensive line, Dehner points out DT Kris Jenkins will get a “full look” as their starter given veteran DT B.J. Hill is dealing with a foot injury.

will get a “full look” as their starter given veteran DT is dealing with a foot injury. Regarding the cornerback spot, Dehner writes CB Daxton Hill will be eased back into the lineup after recovering from a torn ACL and thinks his role in 2025 will “have a domino effect” on the rest of the position.

will be eased back into the lineup after recovering from a torn ACL and thinks his role in 2025 will “have a domino effect” on the rest of the position. Dehner mentions how Hill was valued as a nickel, outside corner, and safety.

Dehner lists Geno Stone and Jordan Battle as the Bengals’ starting safeties and doesn’t expect any veteran additions to the roster.

and as the Bengals’ starting safeties and doesn’t expect any veteran additions to the roster. Dehner wonders if fourth-year S Tycen Anderson can earn playing time after becoming a strong special teams player.

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews is entering the final year of his contract and is set to be a free agent in 2026. The veteran tight end isn’t looking too far ahead and is focused on next season.

“You’ve got to trust God,” Andrews said, via the team’s official site. “For me, it’s not looking too far ahead, it’s living in the moment, being present. I’m thankful to be here this year, to be able to compete for this organization, compete for this city. It means so much to me. I just want people to know that. It really means everything to me. I’m excited about it.”

Andrews came up in trade speculation over the summer, but he has remained focused on proving himself in 2025.

“I try not to look outside the box often,” Andrews said. “I know the type of player I am, the type of man I am. All those things looking forward, I know they’re going to help me grow, get better, be the player I’m meant to be, and get to that end goal which I’m incredibly focused on.”

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said LB Jake Hummel suffered a non-football hand injury and estimates he will miss around a week. (Jeff Zrebiec)

Steelers

There was a time when the Steelers largely sat out the offseason, preferring to draft, develop and make moves around the margins rather than chase big splashy trades and signings. For better or worse, things are different in Pittsburgh under GM Omar Khan, who has charted a clearly different course than his predecessors. That was on display this year with big trades for players like WR D.K. Metcalf, CB Jalen Ramsey and TE Jonnu Smith, along with major free-agent signings like QB Aaron Rodgers and CB Darius Slay.

“Obviously, coming off of last year, which was disappointing the way it ended, we had a plan, an idea of what we want,” Khan said via the team’s official website. “We had a vision of what we wanted this team to look like. To tell you that we laid out a plan and everything happened 100 percent, that wouldn’t be honest of me to say that.

“But we think it came together pretty nicely. We filled some needs and we acquired some players that are, you know, Steelers, you guys heard me use that phrase before. I wouldn’t say it was 100 percent the way we planned it. I don’t think that’s the case for anybody. But it came together.”

Khan also addressed the long, protracted wait before officially getting Rodgers under contract.

“We were obviously having conversations,” Khan said. “Some people might view my patience or our patience as a weakness, but we view it as a strength. We just felt good about it. If there was a point where we didn’t think things would end up where we wanted to end up, we would have gone in a different direction. But we just felt comfortable and felt good about it. We wanted Aaron Rodgers , and Aaron Rodgers wanted to be Steeler, and it worked out.”