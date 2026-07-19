AFC Notes: Maxx Crosby, Nick Bolton, Quay Walker, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton was voted as the eighth-best off-ball linebacker in the league in a poll of coaches and execs: “He’s got instincts, toughness and production,” an AFC executive said. “His long speed in coverage is just average, which caps him a little bit.” (Jeremy Fowler)

Raiders

Raiders LB Quay Walker received an honorable mention in a top-10 off-ball linebackers list from coaches and execs around the league: “The light finally came on for him last year. I thought he diagnosed the run game better than in the past. He has always been fast, long and can hit,” an NFC assistant coach said. (Jeremy Fowler)

Raiders

Raiders DE Maxx Crosby has been recovering from a torn meniscus this offseason, which prevented the trade to Baltimore from going through. Despite the frustrations of getting back healthy, Crosby thinks the extensive process will pay off in the long run.

“It’s been a different road, for sure, going through knee surgery,” Crosby said, via Sam Warren of The Athletic. “But ultimately, I think it’s been the best offseason so far in general, and I’m extremely excited to get back out there.”

Despite being an All-Pro pass rusher, Crosby is still honing in on all the technical details to take his game to another level.

“There’s a lot of things, whether it’s the run game, pass game, overall strength, explosion, film work, seeing more. It’s just breaking down those little minute details every single day, and if you do that, you can get 1 percent better. So you take it one day at a time. You don’t want to look too far ahead at things. You don’t want to be worried about camp right now. We’ve still got a couple of weeks. You’ve got to be present and focus on the exact details of what you’re trying to accomplish. I’ve done that from the start.”