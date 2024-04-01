AFC Notes: Mike Tomlin, Deshaun Watson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals had to use the franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins to prevent him from hitting the open market this offseason, and their other star WR Ja’Marr Chase is entering year four of his rookie deal in 2024. Cincinnati EVP Katie Blackburn talked about their patience regarding those potential extensions.

“We haven’t started,” Blackburn said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “That’s sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought. And like I said, I can’t say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another.”

“We like these guys. We have to work within the salary cap, So we have to figure out what that will mean, and how it can all stay together. That’s just what we have to work on and see where it takes us.”

South Carolina TE Trey Knox met with the Bengals the night before his pro day. (Justin Melo)

Browns

Browns QB Deshaun Watson recently gave an update on his rehab process as he recovers from surgery. Due to a micro tear on his right rotator cuff and fractured glenoid in his shoulder (as well as suspension), Watson has only played in 12 of a possible 34 games since being traded to Cleveland and has posted a record of 8-4 thus far.

“The situation is good,” Watson said, via Jeff Schudel of the News-Herald. “We’re in a great spot, right where we need to be. We have plenty of time to ramp up the throwing sessions and things like that, but everything is going pretty smooth. As long as I’m feeling well and the doctors and [physical therapists] and everyone are on the same page, we’re in a good spot.”

Steelers

The Steelers hired former Falcons HC Arthur Smith this offseason as their OC to replace Matt Canada. Pittsburgh HC Mike Tomlin cited Smith’s experience as the driving force to bringing him on the staff.

“There’s an advantage for me. I love having the ability to bounce ideas off of people, and not necessarily things that are directly related to the team or game plan or strategy, the things that you would initially think, but more subtle things,” Tomlin said, via Dale Lolley of the team’s website. “Calendar, best practices, things that happen over the course of 12 months in an effort to search for and find a winning edge. That has proven to be very beneficial to me in the past and I’m excited about having that this time around with Arthur, and that’s something that I’ve been talking to him openly about.”

Pittsburgh OT Matt Goncalves and CB M.J. Devonshire will take local visits with the Steelers. The two teams have practice facilities literally right next door. (Nick Farabaugh)

Georgia OT Amarius Mims took an official 30 visit with the Steelers. (Ray Fittipaldo)