AFC Notes: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Lamar Jackson, Logan Wilson, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals LB Logan Wilson on his new contract extension: “It’s a sigh of relief that things are done. Now just go out and play football like I have for the last 4 years.” (Jay Morrison)

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh is impressed with the way that QB Lamar Jackson has thrown the ball in camp thus far. Harbaugh added Jackson’s velocity and accuracy have been impressive.

“He’s looked very good at that, and it’s a good question,” Harbaugh said, via PFT. “We do measure all that. We have metrics on that. There’s chips in the ball, and we look at the numbers on that, and the numbers bear that out, too. Whatever you’re seeing in terms of your eye — with the way he’s throwing — has been held true with the numbers. He’s throwing the ball really well.”

According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens were not interested in bringing back veteran OLB Justin Houston , as they like the young pass-rushers they currently have and felt there were better fits out there should they need to bring in a free agent.

, as they like the young pass-rushers they currently have and felt there were better fits out there should they need to bring in a free agent. Aaron Wilson reports that the Ravens are working out former CB Colby Richardson.

Steelers

Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick has returned to the team after a family-related absence and spoke about his appreciation for the organization and HC Mike Tomlin.

“Honestly, when you’re away from the game that you love for a while, it’s always good to get back to it, even if it’s just a few days,” Fitzpatrick told Brooke Pryor of ESPN. “You definitely kind of realize how much you love the game, how much you care about the game, but obviously you want to be there for family and for your people, but it’s good to be back.”

“I said two words to him, and he knew what it was when I had to leave,” Fitzpatrick added about taking leave. “And he told me go, you know what I’m saying? He said, ‘Go be there for your family. Go do what you got to do.’ And it wasn’t an issue at all. They were making sure I was good every day.”You definitely appreciate a coach and a program that takes care of family.”

“He’s back, and in a short period of time, you’ll see him up and running in full capacity, I’m sure,” Tomlin commented.

Aaron Wilson reports that the Steelers are working out former Ravens OL Brandon Kipper on Monday.