AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, Browns, Bengals Coordinators, Ravens Combine Meetings

Bengals DC Al Golden spoke about the difficulty of being matched up against some of the offensive players in the AFC North while speaking to the media at the combine.

“Make it simple enough that you can get in and out of it and then utilizing the strengths of each component,” Golden told the team website about his pass rushing scheme. “Not being so stratified that this is the only way we do it. I think it’s important that we’re malleable, that we can flip. Lamar Jackson, you may need to spy him more. We have to have all those pieces in the offseason and work accordingly. I think there is a lot of work that the staff is doing right now to position us best for the AFC North and our first quarter of the season. That’s our primary focus. To utilize our talents and put the guys in the right position to do that. There are no bad ideas, especially this time of year.”