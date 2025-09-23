AFC Notes: Myles Garrett, DeAndre Hopkins, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals
- Per SI.com’s Jay Morrison, the Bengals’ 48-10 loss to the Vikings in Week 3 was the biggest margin of defeat in franchise history.
- Cincinnati QB Jake Browning after the loss: “Any time you turn the ball over that much, you’re going to get blown out. And that’s exactly what happened.” (Ben Baby)
- Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Bengals RB Samaje Perine‘s MRI did not reveal significant damage to his thumb, and he could play in Week 4.
- Bengals TE Noah Fant is in concussion protocol, per HC Zac Taylor. (Ben Baby)
Browns
Browns DE Myles Garrett believes the team’s defense could be among the best in the league.
“As good as we want to be,” Garrett said, via PFT. “I think we can be as dominant as we want, so we see what we know we can do. As long as we stick together, don’t worry about the scoreboard, execute what we know we can do, and be where we are supposed to be. We have talent on every part of the field, so as long as we keep our heads up, don’t worry about the noise, what’s going on around us, we can be the very best.”
Ravens
Not many people around the league made much of the Ravens adding WR DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, but he has made numerous plays through three games. Baltimore RB Derrick Henry wants people to keep calling Hopkins “washed” and doesn’t understand why people assume someone will decline before they actually do.
“Hopefully, they keep calling him ‘washed’ because that s— has been working,” Henry said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “We need it.”
“I think he has done this his whole career. Everybody knows that stigma, when you get up in age, all of a sudden, something has changed.”
- Ravens LB Roquan Smith thinks GM Eric DeCosta “got himself a steal” with fourth-round LB Teddye Buchanan after how quickly he’s grown. (Jonas Shaffer)
