AFC Notes: Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos, Raiders

There was some chatter that Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett might not survive a 2-6 start had Denver lost to the Jaguars on Sunday in London going into their bye week. Broncos CEO Greg Penner was asked about Hackett’s status this weekend.

“I support Nathaniel and really want to see him succeed,” Penner said Friday via KUSA’s Mike Klis. “He’s a first-time head coach. There’s a lot of new things to get in place. He and I talk every week, and I love talking with him about the game. He’s incredibly passionate. But he knows we’re not performing at the level we expect, but we’ve got high expectations for him in the second half.”



Hackett and the team kept that scenario a hypothetical with a come-from-behind win, but Penner didn’t guarantee anything else for the rest of the season if the team’s struggles continue.

“We’re never going to go into those kinds of things,” Penner said when asked if Hackett would coach through Week 18. “I’m supportive of Nathaniel, and we really want him to succeed. As you guys know, this is a week-to-week sport. So we’re always evaluating things, and our goal is to win as many games in the second half as we can.” Raiders Raiders HC Josh McDaniels placed the blame for the loss against the Saints on his own shoulders: “I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance. And I own that. If you’re going to point a finger, point it at me. Obviously, I need to do a better job of getting us ready on game day.” ( Paul Gutierrez

placed the blame for the loss against the Saints on his own shoulders: Derek Carr said their performance was “embarrassing” and they shouldn’t be this bad with the players they have: “This is embarrassing. We can’t have that. That right there is embarrassing and that should never happen, especially with that group of guys in that locker room.” (Logan Reever)