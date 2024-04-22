AFC Notes: Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Roquan Smith, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns GM Andrew Berry said RB Nick Chubb is progressing well as the season gets closer.

“He’s really attacked it very aggressively, really since he’s been able to in the fall,” Berry said, via PFT. “He’s going at a good pace. It’s still early. He actually started running on land this past week. That’s not to say that he’s through the woods or anything, but he’s doing everything in his power. He’s progressing appropriately, but certainly the next few weeks, next few months will be big as we continue to increase the load that he’s able to put on his knee, and then how much he’s ultimately able to do during his training.”

Ravens

The Ravens signed RB Derrick Henry this offseason to pair with QB Lamar Jackson and bolster their rushing attack. Baltimore LB Roquan Smith is excited about the brand of football Henry brings.

“I think it’s going to make us stick to what we do,” Smith said, via Dustin Cox of The Ravens Wire. “Having a guy like [Derrick Henry], any time you need a play with him and Lamar [Jackson] back there, it’s going to be crucial. I’m excited. It’s going to open up a lot for everyone. Going up against the guy, I know what kind of a threat he poses to other defenses. It’s going to be scary. I’m excited to see.”

“As I always say, I’m glad [that] I’m on the defensive side and watching those guys, cheering them on play in and play out. I told a couple of my friends in the offseason, maybe I’ll have to get some popcorn on the sideline while I’m watching those guys go to work. So, I’m definitely excited. I think it’s a great piece added to us, and it’s going to help us get to where we want to be.”

Ravens

The Ravens could entertain the idea of trading their first-round pick to a quarterback-needy team in a premium draft at that position. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta discussed how he feels about trading down.

“All things being equal, if you trade out of the first round, I think that you should get a premium if you’re going to do that to give up that additional year,” DeCosta said, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

“You could have 15 picks, and sometimes you’re there at the end of the draft, and you’re looking at the [draft] board, and you have no idea who you want to pick. You just don’t see anybody that you really covet. I always think about it as, ‘What picks do you need to get the players that you want to take?’ You can have some great picks, but if the board doesn’t fall the right way, and you’re looking at a bunch of players that aren’t any better than the players you have on your roster, those picks don’t really help you very much.”

“I like the idea of having more picks, but I want to have more picks in a specific range in the draft. If we can get that done, then I could see us being in a good position to really maximize our chances to find good players.”