AFC Notes: O.J. Howard, Bengals, Isaiah Likely, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals HC Zac Taylor named Cordell Volson the starting left guard for Week 1. (Kelsey Conway)

Taylor commented on G Jackson Carman who was also competing for the job: "I like Jackson. I think he has a very bright future. But right now, he's a backup guard." (Ben Baby)

The Bengals were interested in former Patriots TE Devin Asiasi and are bringing him onboard via waivers, meaning he could take the place of TE O.J. Howard who was expected to sign with the team. (Paul Dehner Jr.)

Ravens

Ravens TE Mark Andrews says that while everyone in Baltimore is aware of the talent possessed by fourth-round TE Isaiah Likely, the football world is about to be put on notice in due time.

“I try to tell you all, he’s just got that ‘it’ factor to him,” Andrews said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s going to be big for our offense, so I’m excited about him. He’s going to continue to grow, but his game is already very, very high. He doesn’t play like a rookie. It’s going to be great to have him in there, playing with him and making plays.”

“He is a guy that’s going to require attention, he’s going to make plays, and for me, that’s big — being able to find spots, get open, and have some other guys take attention,” Andrews continued. “There’s him, but we have a really great receiving corps, so don’t sleep on those guys. Those guys are going to do their thing, and I’m excited about this offense, to be honest with you. We have everything going on — our line, tight ends, running backs, receivers, quarterbacks, obviously. This is going to be a fun, fun year, and I’m excited about it. In Baltimore, everybody knows him, but he’s going to shock the world.”

The Ravens tried to trade OL Tyre Phillips , but were unable to find interest so they replaced him on the roster with LB Del’Shawn Phillips , who was claimed off of waivers from the Jets. (Jeff Zrebiec)

, but were unable to find interest so they replaced him on the roster with LB , who was claimed off of waivers from the Jets. (Jeff Zrebiec) The Ravens placed RB Ricky Person on the reserve/left squad list.

Steelers

The Steelers Dennis Daley . He was eventually traded to the Titans, which prompted the team to trade for Vikings G Jesse Davis . ( were one of the multiple teams interested in trading for Panthers OL. He was eventually traded to the Titans, which prompted the team to trade for Vikings G. ( Jeremy Fowler

Steelers S Damontae Kazee is currently set to miss six weeks due to injury, meaning his return would come around Week 4 against the Jets. (Mark Kaboly)