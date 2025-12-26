AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Chargers, Chiefs

Chargers

The Chargers take on the Texans in Week 17 in a game that is significant for postseason seeding. Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert reflected on their blowout loss in Houston in the playoffs last year as they gear up for the stretch run.

“It was one of those things that you continue to think about,” Herbert said via ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “No one felt worse than I did after that game. And I think it’s important to continue to move forward and realize that it’s what happened. It would be crazy of me to deny the truth of what happened and to live in this reality where if I tried to block it out, I don’t think that’s doing any good.”

Against an elite defense, Herbert believes the key to the game is ball security on the offensive side.

“I think that’s going to be really important, is just ball security in this game. Just understanding that we got to do those three things: ball security, scoring points in the red zone and converting on third down.”

Chiefs

With QBs Patrick Mahomes and Gardner Minshew done for the year, Chiefs QB Chris Oladokun is making his first start in Week 17 on Christmas. Oladokun spoke on the opportunity at hand to show he’s capable of starting in this league.

“It’s a huge opportunity, and it’s something I don’t take lightly. These opportunities don’t come around often and so when you get them, take that and run with it.” Oladokun said, via Ed Easton Jr. of the Chiefs Wire. “This is not only a big game for our team, but me personally a big game in terms of letting the league know what I can do and letting these coaches know what I do and moving forward, having that confidence in me if something were to happen that they feel confident that I can go out there and execute the game plan.”

Chiefs

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the Chiefs’ actions at quarterback this offseason could give a hint at how QB Patrick Mahomes ‘ rehab is going and whether he’ll be ready for Week 1.

‘ rehab is going and whether he’ll be ready for Week 1. No matter what, Kansas City will need someone else under center for OTAs and minicamp, and Graziano says it could be instructive whether they sign a veteran with previous starting experience or give those reps to a younger, developmental player.