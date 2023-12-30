AFC Notes: Patrick Mahomes, Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said he is “not privy” to any conversations about asking Russell Wilson to adjust his $37 million option for 2025, via Chris Tomasson.

said he is “not privy” to any conversations about asking to adjust his $37 million option for 2025, via Chris Tomasson. Wilson indicated he would like to return to Denver in 2024, but declined to comment on questions regarding his contract situation. (Tomasson)

Wilson confirmed the Broncos approached him about his $37 million guarantee for 2025 and the possibility of being benched, but his contract was never altered. (Tomasson)

Wilson said he’s “obviously disappointed” to be benched but plans on supporting Jarrett Stidham as his backup going forward. (Tomasson)

Chargers

Chargers WR Keenan Allen (heel), DE Joey Bosa (foot), and WR Joshua Palmer (concussion) have been ruled out from Week 17 against the Broncos, via Jeff Miller.

Chiefs

When asked about the Chiefs’ loss to the Raiders on Christmas, Patrick Mahomes responded the entire offense must be on the same page in critical moments.

“In order for offenses to work in this league it takes everybody — it starts with me, and it goes throughout everyone else and everyone has to be on the same page,” Mahomes said, via ProFootballTalk. “This last week we weren’t on the same page in some critical moments and that hurt us. I believe in these guys. We work our tail off and I know we say it every week but we go out there and put whatever we can on tape.”

Mahomes is focused on producing over their final two games and getting back on track.

“Everyone is putting everything they have in this game during the week and during the game and I trust these guys are going to continue to work. We have two games left to prove it. At the end of the day, we can talk about it all we want, we have two games left to show that this work we’re putting in every single week is going to pay off.”

Mahomes isn’t discouraged by Kansas City’s inability to secure this year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC and they must turn their attention to the Bengals in Week 17.

“[O]nce you get to the playoffs it’s open for everyone to go out there and win it,” Mahomes said. “I think that starts with today’s practice, how we practice. We know Cincinnati, we know them well, they’re going to play hard, they have a great football team, a great defense and it will be a great challenge as an offense for us to go up against.”