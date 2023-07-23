AFC Notes: Rashee Rice, Broncos, Chiefs, Texans

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton is still trying to figure out if Nate Adkins will be working as a fullback or a tight end this season in Denver.

“The first question we asked ourselves is, ‘Does he go with the tight end room, or does he go the running back room?’” Payton said, via BroncosWire.com. “He can go to either. He goes to the tight end room, but he would be an ‘F’ tight end that would be used at times in some roles like [Michael] Burton would be used in. He would be an ‘F’ candidate.”

Chiefs

Chiefs second-round WR Rashee Rice said HC Andy Reid has emphasized conditioning and being able to play a full 60 minutes. It’s taking him some time to adjust, as he was spotted puking during one of his first training camp practices.

“He’s expecting us to be able to run as long as we can,” Rice said, via NFL.com. “I told them, to be honest with y’all, I don’t mind puking. That just means I’m working as hard as I can so I won’t puke no more and be ready for the games.”

Rice understands what is expected of him and the wide receiver group as a whole.

“They always tell us to come, be in shape,” Rice said. “Our wide receivers, this is like a track team as far as our wide receivers group. So, we come knowing that we’ve got to be expected to run as long as, ’til the game is over, ’til practice is over.”

Rice added that he worked with Chiefs QB Shane Buechele, another former SMU player, this offseason to help perfect his craft.

“During the summer, through the break, I was meeting with (QB) Shane Buechele, every day, every morning, just running routes, and putting the ball at each hash so we could work our own 2-minute drills,” Rice said.

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is keeping a watchful eye on OL Kenyon Green this offseason.

“We’ll see where Kenyon is come training camp,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.com. “For Kenyon, he has to be ready to go and the work he puts in over the next few weeks will see if he’s ready and ready to go out and compete.”