AFC Notes: Sean Payton, Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton commented on the season of RB Javonte Williams, who had difficulty bouncing back from injury and is hoping to improve in 2024.

“Any time you’re a runner and you’re coming off an injury like he had, there is some unknown,” Payton said of Williams, via BroncosWire.com. “To his credit, he’s worked his tail off. A lot of that work took place well before me getting here. It’s a big reason why he got the Ed Block Courage Award. We kind of saw it in training camp. In training camp, you’re not live, and you’re a little uncertain as to where he’s at. He kept working, felt good and he’s doing well.”

Chargers

Ian Rapoport reports that the Chargers will interview Saints VP/assistant GM Jeff Ireland for their general manager vacancy.

for their general manager vacancy. Rapoport also reports that the team has a request to interview Rams DC Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy.

for their head coaching vacancy. UTSA WR Josh Cephus met with the Chargers among other teams at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Chiefs

