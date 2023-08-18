AFC Notes: Terron Armstead, Kendrick Bourne, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead said he’s still recovering from knee surgery and is working towards being fully ready for Week 1.

“Process. I’m still getting ready,” Armstead said, via ProFootballTalk. “I don’t feel like I’m fully ready yet for the regular season, but we don’t have a game yet. Still working through that process. Trying to get more reps to get more game-ready and get my body feeling optimal. Just get it as good as possible to go out and play some ball.”

Regarding a leg injury Armstead sustained in practice, the offensive tackle is confident he’s fine and will undergo an MRI to be certain he’s not dealing with an extensive injury, per Cameron Wolfe.

Jets

Jets HC Robert Saleh said OT Mekhi Becton is playing with the most confidence he’s seen from the offensive tackle: “He wants to play. He’s going for it. It’s the most confident I’ve felt in a while with him,” via Zack Rosenblatt.

Saleh still is confident in QB Zach Wilson becoming a starting quarterback: "He's gonna be in this league for a long time. He's gonna start for a long time," via Rich Cimini.

Jets RB Dalvin Cook said Aaron Rodgers was a big influence in his signing with New York: "Being on the other side of that for so many years … I couldn't be on the other side anymore," via Connor Hughes.

As for whether he's worried about a suspension stemming from a domestic violence lawsuit, Cook said firmly he has no concerns: "None whatsoever." (Hughes)

Patriots

Many believe Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne is poised for a breakout season, with Bourne himself noting the work he has put in this offseason.

“I feel good, man. I feel the best I’ve ever felt. Best shape of my life. I’m able to do more and feel better. That’s the key for me,” Bourne said, via Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. “I just had to take care of my body better. Just rehabbing, doing the things I had to do off the field so I can perform better on the field. It was just wanting to get stronger. The want-to and trying to take care of my body. It was doing everything – not just being in the training room because I’m hurt. Being in the training room because I want to strengthen my ligaments and joints. Like my shoulders and knees – keeping them strong. As I get older, I can feel the pain. Not like where I can’t play, but I feel the differences from when I was younger. So knowing as I get older, I have to rehab better and take it seriously. I’ve been doing better with that. My body feels good so I feel good. The confidence is up.”