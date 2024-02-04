AFC Notes: Terron Armstead, Stefon Diggs, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills WR Stefon Diggs was asked about his future with the team and replied that he will be ready to go no matter what team he plays for in 2024.

“I feel like I take it day by day,” Diggs said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. “Obviously, there’s a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can’t really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I’m saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we’re doing. I can’t tell you what the future holds, but I’m still being me.”

Dolphins

Dolphins veteran LT Terron Armstead said he hasn’t received a deadline on whether he’ll retire or return to the team but doesn’t plan on prolonging his decision.

“They haven’t,” Armstead said, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post. “But like I said, I’m not going to prolong the process at all. I’m just taking time to get away from the game and let my body heal — and then.”

Armstead hasn’t thought much about football since Miami’s season ended and is taking time to recover.

“I’ve just been resting and recovering and enjoying the family, really,” Armstead said. “I haven’t thought much about football or did any deep thinking.”

Patriots

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne reiterated he would love to be back in New England next season. He’s scheduled to be a free agent and is also recovering from a torn ACL. However, Bourne doesn’t know if the feeling is mutual.

“I want to come back. That is a goal of mine. I love being a Patriot — it’s a great environment for a person like me,” Bourne said via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Being a Patriot helped me grow into the player I am today. I’m thankful for the organization, but you never know. I’ve been in free agency before and I didn’t know what would happen. And I don’t know now.”

Bourne had the best season of his career in 2021 before hitting adversity the past couple of seasons, whether it was landing in the dog house in 2022 or the injury last season. Times in general have been tough for the Patriots in the past two years, but Bourne says he wants to be part of what he thinks will be a revival.

“In 2021, I had my best year [55 receptions, 800 yards, 5 TDs]. In 2022, I struggled. Then last year I was on my way to having my best year and made a lot of changes in my life — I became a better man, a better football player, being married, just my mindset. The Patriots were a big part of that and I don’t ever want to take that for granted,” he said. “These last two years were rebuilding, so I don’t want to miss the time when you may be coming back, the good wave. It was rough but you never know where it could go. I feel like something good is coming in that building and I want to be part of it.”