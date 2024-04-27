Dolphins Signing UDFA QB Gavin Hardison

According to Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are signing UDFA QB Gavin Hardison out of Texas-El Paso.

Hardison, 23, had his final college season cut short when he underwent Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow. He began his career at New Mexico Military Institute before transferring to UTEP.

In five seasons at UTEP, Hardison appeared in 37 games and completed 570 of his 1,061 passes (53.7 percent) for 7,963 yards to go along with 40 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

