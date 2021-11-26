AFC Notes: Trace McSorely, Ravens, Steelers

Ravens

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic writes that a defensive makeover could be coming for the Ravens next year.

Zrebiec mentions that DL Derek Wolfe ‘s future in Baltimore is in jeopardy, despite signing a contract extension last year. Wolfe has dealt with a back injury that he suffered during training camp.

future in Baltimore is in jeopardy, despite signing a contract extension last year. Wolfe has dealt with a back injury that he suffered during training camp. Zrebiec mentions that there’s a sense around the Ravens that veteran DL Calais Campbell will “strongly consider retiring this offseason.“

will “strongly consider retiring this offseason.“ Zrebiec can see the Ravens adding at least two interior defensive linemen this offseason and getting younger at the position. Brandon Williams and Justin Ellis are both in line to be free agents.

and are both in line to be free agents. At outside linebacker, Pernell McPhee and Justin Houston are pending free agents and Zrebeic says there are no assurances that Jaylon Ferguson will be back in Baltimore.

and are pending free agents and Zrebeic says there are no assurances that will be back in Baltimore. Zrebiec mentions CB Tavon Young as a potential cap casualty, given that he’s set to count $9.2 million against the cap next year and has dealt with injuries.

Trace McSorely

Ravens HC John Harbaugh called losing practice squad QB Trace McSorely to the Cardinals a “bittersweet” experience after growing close to the quarterback during his time in Baltimore.

“First, just from the relationship part of it, it’s bittersweet, because Trace [McSorley] has been tremendous. We’ve gotten to know him really well. He’s a tremendous person. I just personally love being around him. He’s a pro. He’s a great guy, and he’s good for our team. So, that’s the bitter part of it. The sweet part of it is that it’s a great opportunity for him. He’s going to get an opportunity to go there and have a chance to possibly play and be on the 53-man roster for the rest of the season. That’s a big deal in a lot of ways. For our situation, it’s a little bit of a hole we’ll have to fill. We’ll have to figure out how to do that real soon,” said Harbaugh, via RavensWire.com.

Steelers

Steelers WR Chase Claypool said he’s been dealing with a lingering turf toe after sustaining a tackle with his toe flexed. (Brooke Pryor)

said he’s been dealing with a lingering turf toe after sustaining a tackle with his toe flexed. (Brooke Pryor) Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick was surprised to test positive for COVID-19 and that he only dealt with headaches before returning to practice on Thursday. (Brooke Pryor)