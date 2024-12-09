NFL Transactions: Monday 12/9

Bengals
- Elevated K Cade York to their active roster.
Chiefs
- Signed DB Steven Nelson to their practice squad.
Commanders
- Designated WR Jamison Crowder to return from injured reserve.
Cowboys
- Activated DB Amani Oruwariye from injured reserve.
- Elevated DB Andrew Booth to their active roster.
- Placed DB Josh Butler and G Zack Martin on injured reserve.
- Signed DB Kemon Hall to their active roster.
Falcons
- Released DB Dane Cruikshank from their practice squad.
- Signed DB Benny Sapp to their practice squad.
Packers
- Released OT Spencer Rolland from their practice squad.
- Signed G Michael Jordan to their practice squad.
Patriots
- Designated OT Caedan Wallace to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Placed WR Diontae Johnson on the suspended list.
Saints
- Signed DB Tra Fluellen to their practice squad.
Texans
- Designated G Kenyon Green and LB Christian Harris to return from injured reserve.
