AFC Notes: Trevor Lawrence, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman has noticed QB Anthony Richardson‘s confidence returning after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury.

“One thing that I’ve noticed is his confidence is coming back,” Pittman said, via ProFootballTalk. “Obviously he got hurt and had to watch all the other young QBs… I can see it in his eyes that he is ready and he is ready for people to start talking about him too.”

According to Jason La Canfora, the Colts have done a “ton of work” on receivers this year.

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke answered questions about a potential contract extension with QB Trevor Lawrence.

“I try not to force anything. We’ve had some great talks and great conversations. I spoke with his agency again last night,” Baalke said, via JagsWire.com. “We’re working, but you can’t force this stuff. I said the same thing with Josh’s situation, I said it would take some time and it did. But we’re glad it got completed when it did so we could go into this offseason program knowing that’s behind us and we can move forward. We’re working at it, we’ll continue to work at it. Ownership is involved, obviously. Coach [Doug Pederson] is involved; we’re going to put our best foot forward and hope to get something accomplished here.

Lawrence himself wouldn’t reveal any additional details but noted he would love to be with the team for the long haul.

“I mean, there’s definitely been some conversations. You know, as far as where that’s at now, that’s not really my focus,” Lawrence said. “I’d love to obviously be a Jag, for as long as possible.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon LB Jamal Hill met with Jaguars DC Ryan Nielsen.

Texans

The Texans had one of the more remarkable turnarounds in NFL history in just one offseason, going from the second-worst record in the league to winning their division and a playoff game. Houston owner Cal McNair dove into the partnership between HC DeMeco Ryans and GM Nick Caserio which has driven their success.

“We had done a lot of work to get the plate set right for a couple of years,” McNair said, via ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime. “And so when we did bring DeMeco in, we had Nick there. We saw that synergy.”

“[Caserio] and [Ryans] are working really well together. And I think that collaboration is going to take us a long way. I can’t wait to see the rest of this offseason.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon LB Jamal Hill met virtually with the Texans.

met virtually with the Texans. N.C. State LB Payton Wilson took an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Wilson)

took an official 30 visit with the Texans. (Wilson) Boston College G Christian Mahogany had an official visit with the Texans. (Wilson)