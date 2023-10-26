AFC Rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Davante Adams, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler are both hearing a lot of trade buzz around the Broncos, with Denver being viewed as pretty much open for business on anyone.
- Both view Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy as the most likely player to be dealt. Graziano adds Denver wanted a first-round pick for Jeudy in the offseason but he can’t imagine they’re still asking for that. Fowler has gotten conflicting thoughts from teams he’s asked on whether the Broncos could get a Day 2 pick.
Chiefs
- Chiefs HC Andy Reid says WR Justyn Ross is back with the team and practiced Wednesday while the team is still gathering the facts surrounding his arrest. (Matt Derrick)
Raiders
- Despite the loss to the Bears, the Raiders are still looking to add to their team ahead of the trade deadline, according to the Athletic’s Tashan Reed.
- However, Reed adds the Raiders have been reluctant to part with draft picks so far and would rather do player-for-player trades.
- Reed reiterates his sources are telling him there is no scenario where the Raiders part with WR Davante Adams before the trade deadline.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!