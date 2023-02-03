Aggravated Menacing Charge Against Bengals RB Joe Mixon Dismissed

Ben Baby of ESPN reports that the aggravated menacing charge against Bengals RB Joe Mixon was formally dismissed on Friday afternoon at the request of the Hamilton County prosecutor’s office.

An arrest warrant was been issued for Mixon in Cincinnati on a count of aggravated menacing on Thursday.

The arrest warrant alleged that Mixon pointed a gun at a woman and said “you should be popped in the face. I should shoot you now. The police can’ get me.”

The Bengals later issued a statement regarding the situation:

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon. The club is investigating the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

According to Ohio’s penal code, aggravated menacing is a first-degree misdemeanor and carries a maximum sentence of 180 days of jail time and up to $1,000 fine.

Mixon, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $5.45-million rookie contract when Cincinnati re-signed him to a four-year, $48 million extension heading into the 2019 season.

Mixon is set to earn base salaries of $9.4 million and $9.6 million the next two seasons.

In 2022, Mixon appeared in 14 games for the Bengals and rushed 210 times for 814 yards (3.9 YPC) and seven touchdowns. He also added 60 receptions on 75 targets for 441 yards and another two touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Mixon as the news is available.