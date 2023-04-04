Alabama DE Will Anderson Visited Texans & Lions

According to Aaron Wilson, Alabama DE Will Anderson has taken top 30 visits with both the Texans and the Lions.

Wilson adds Anderson, who’s expected to be a top-five pick, is in heavy demand.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Anderson, 21, was a three-year starter at Alabama and finished a decorated career with two Bronko Nagurski awards given to college football’s best defensive player, two SEC DPOY awards and two consensus All-American selections.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Anderson rated as his No. 1 overall player and No. 1 edge rusher. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL OLB DeMarcus Ware.

During his three-year college career, Anderson recorded 204 total tackles, 58.5 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one interception returned for a touchdown and four pass deflections in 41 games.