Anthony Richardson Has Predraft Visits Lined Up With Six Teams

Florida QB Anthony Richardson has pre-draft visits lined up with six teams, according to Jordan Schultz.

The full list of teams and where they’re picking includes:

Panthers (No. 1)

Colts (No. 4)

Raiders (No. 7)

Falcons (No. 8

Titans (No. 11)

Ravens (No. 22)

Richardson, 21, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 14 overall player and No. 4 quarterback. Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Cam Newton.

During his three years at Florida, Richardson started in ten of his 22 games, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 3,105 yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,116 yards and 12 touchdowns.