Michigan TE Colston Loveland Declares For 2025 NFL Draft

Michigan TE Colston Loveland announced that he has declared to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Loveland will be one of the top tight ends available in this year’s draft.

Loveland, 20, earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2024 and first-team All-Big Ten in 2023.

For his three-year college career, Loveland has appeared in 39 games for the Wolverines and recorded 117 receptions for 1,466 yards (12.5 YPC) and 11 touchdowns.